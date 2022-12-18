Asake Pens Condolence Message to Family of Rebecca Ikumelo

Asake has penned a condolence message to the family of Rebecca Ikumelo who died from injuries sustained at his O2 Academy Brixton concert.

The singer took to his Instagram page to react to the news of her death, noting that he was devastated by the turn of events.

Asake revealed that he is overwhelmed with grief as he sent his condolences to her family and loved ones, and urged folks to keep then in their prayers.

He also beseeched anyone with relevant information relating to the stampede to come forward.

