Asake: License for O2 Academy, Brixton Under Review Following Deaths Resulting from Concert

The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake’s concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.

A licensing hearing which was applied for by the Met Police, took place on Thursday, December 22, at Lambeth Council where the facts of the incident were heard.

The review has allowed the licensing authority to take interim steps, which include: “(1) the modifications of the conditions of the premises license; (2) the exclusion of a licensable activity from the scope of the licence; (3) the removal of the designated premises supervisor from the licence; (4) the suspension of the licence for a period not exceeding 3 months; (5) and the revocation of the licence.”

Recall that two women, Rebecca Ikumelo and Gabrielle Hutchinson have died and two other still in critical condition after about 3,000 people reportedly stormed the O2 Academy, Brixton last week at an Asake concert.

