Afrobeat musician, Asake has dropped a new single, peace Be Unto You.

It comes days after Asake, also known as Mr Money, teased his fans about a debut album.

The rave-of-the-moment artiste took to his verified Twitter account, stating that he is eagerly anticipating the release of his album.

The new joint comes after his smash hit with DJ Spinnal ‘Palazzo’.

Enjoy the song below.

