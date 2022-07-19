Asa Sings “Fire On The Mountain” Before President Buhari at the Relaunch of the NNPC

Asa delivered an exceptional performance of her iconic protest song, “Fire of the Mountain” at the relaunch of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) today.

President Buhari was in attendance, which is why many people have praised her for her bravery, especially because the song addresses the current plight of many Nigerians under the Buhari administration.

“Damn. I respect this. @Asa_official could have done any song before these murderous cretins but she chose Fire on The Mountain because there is no other way to describe Nigeria right now. It is burning, “and nobody seems to be on the run”. Only they seem too dumb to get it,” said writer Elnathan John in his reaction to the video.

See the performance:

@Asa_official sings "Fire On The Mountain" at the relaunch of the NNPC in the presence of President Buhari. pic.twitter.com/m83OCpJyvC — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 19, 2022

