Asa Lands Lagos for Headline Concert,’Asa Live in Lagos’

Bukola Elemide aka Asa has landed Lagos, Nigeria in anticipation of her headline concert scheduled for May.

The Nigerian-French singer, songwriter and recording artiste, explained in detail that she does not want to feel like a stranger in her fatherland, Nigeria.

Ada who grew up in Lagos but is currently based in Paris,France, started off her musical career in Paris.

While speaking ahead of her homecoming concert tagged, ‘Asa Live in Lagos.’

She said:

“I grab every opportunity to come home and perform. I do not want to be a stranger at home. Coming home this time around, I am super excited,”

Speaking further on what to expect, the “Fire on the mountain” singer said,

“People need to see what Asa has been doing elsewhere around the world. It is a good thing to be back home performing. It is going to be a different experience. An Asa concert is one you will never forget because it is usually electric and full of life. There will be a lot of collaborations with the audience.”

In addition, The live event, which will be co-hosted by Basketmouth will take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Eko Convention Centre at Victoria Island, Lagos.

