Asa breaks 2-year hiatus with new single ‘Mayana’ [Video]

Award-winning Nigerian-French singer, Bukola Elemide popularly called Asa, has released a brand new song dubbed ‘Mayana’.

The hit song coming two years after her last single, is a love jazz that dwells more on how she genuinely feels towards her lover.

The lyrics go:

“I will be your Mayana, nothing but our love

“our love will never fail, we will live here together, You and me my forever.”

Sharing a video on her Instagram page on Friday, the Jailer singer wrote;

“MAYANA – Out Now Worldwide ❤️🦅”

Check out the visuals for the song shared on her IG page below.

