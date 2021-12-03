Asa breaks 2-year hiatus with new single ‘Mayana’ [Video]

Award-winning Nigerian-French singer, Bukola Elemide popularly called Asa, has released a brand new song dubbed ‘Mayana’.
The hit song coming two years after her last single, is a love jazz that dwells more on how she genuinely feels towards her lover.
The lyrics go:
“I will be your Mayana, nothing but our love
“our love will never fail, we will live here together, You and me my forever.”
Sharing a video on her Instagram page on Friday, the Jailer singer wrote;
“MAYANA – Out Now Worldwide ❤️🦅”
Check out the visuals for the song shared on her IG page below.