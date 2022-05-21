Arthur Nzeribe: Corpse arrives Nigeria from London

The remains of Athur Nzeribe have just arrived Nigeria moments ago from London.

News of Athur Nzeribe’s death made the rounds days ago as family sources said the late politician would be buried today, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his hometown of Oguta.

Upon arrival, the corpse was greeted with a traditional welcome at the airport by his relatives who were on the ground.

Late Senator Athur Nzeribe hailed from the coastal town of Oguta in Imo State, his father Oyimba Nzeribe was a legal practitioner and former state counsel and his grandfather, Akpati Nzeribe was highly influential and held revered Igbo traditional titles such as, Ogbuagu, Oshiji, Damanze Oyimba of Oguta.

Nzeribe held sway among top military figures and especially within the then military regime of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

