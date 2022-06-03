Arteta reacts as Lacazette leaves Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that striker, Alex Lacazette, will leave the club at the end of this month.

The North London club disclosed this in a statement via its website on Friday.

The statement read in part, “Alex Lacazette will be leaving us at the end of his current contract, which runs until June 30.

“Since joining us from Lyon in July 2017, Laca made 206 appearances in all competitions, scoring 71 goals.”

Reacting, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, wished the 31-year-old success in the future and described him as a fantastic player.

He said: “Laca has been a fantastic player for us.

“He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

“His commitment with us has been exceptional and we wish him and his family success and happiness.”

The Gunners are reportedly in talks with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus to come in as Lacazette’s replacement in the summer.

