Arsonist attack INEC Office in Enugu, destroy building, ballot boxes

An office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State, has been set ablaze by yet to be identified arsonists.

This was confirmed in a brief statement on Monday by INEC’s National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye Esq.

Mr Okoye disclosed that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu, reported that INEC’s Igboeze North Local Government Area office had been burnt.

According to the REC, the attack happened at about 11.48pm on Sunday the 3rd of July, 2022.

The arsonists are said to have overpowered the security guards, forced their way into the premises and set the building ablaze.

Although no casualties were reported, 748 ballot boxes, 240 voting cubicles, office furniture and equipment were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Enugu State Fire Service deployed from Nsukka.

According to Mr Okoye’s communique, the Commission is working to ascertain the status of voter registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise as well as uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) locked up in the fireproof cabinet.

He added that the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police for investigation and further action.

“The attack, coming in the middle of the voter registration exercise and other preparations for 2023 General Election, is worrisome,” the INEC spokesman stressed.

