Arsenal v United: Rangnick drops Maguire for crucial clash

Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, is expected to start the Premier League clash at Arsenal on the bench, as interim manager Ralf Rangnick aims to take the pressure off of the player.

Maguire has endured a torrid time this season and faced serious criticism from his own fans following defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Rangnick knows that anything less than a win at the Emirates, will all but end any hopes United have of qualifying for the Champions League.

In their last league fixture, the Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 at Liverpool, with Maguire coming under scrutiny once again.

Rangnick feels Saturday’s trip to Arsenal is the best possible time to hand the England defender a break.

After the Liverpool game, Cheshire police with sniffer dogs were sent to Maguire’s house after the 29-year-old was the subject of a bomb threat. His home was extensively searched by authorities following an email claiming a bomb had been left there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...