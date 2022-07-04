Arsenal unveil Gabriel Jesus [Photos]

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus has signed for Arsenal from Manchester City on a long-term contract which is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Premier League champions after scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons at the club.

The Technical Director of Arsenal, Edu disclosed the signing of the Brazilian on Monday saying: “We are delighted that we have secured the transfer of Gabriel. Everyone who knows football well knows the qualities of Gabriel Jesus.

“Gabriel is a player who we have admired for a long time now. He is 25 years old and an established Brazil international who has consistently demonstrated that he is a player at a very high level.

“We look forward to seeing him join up with his new teammates ahead of the new season. We all welcome Gabriel to Arsenal.”

Equally delighted at the new addition was the Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta who added: “I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.

“I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.”

“This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

Gabriel will wear the number 9 shirt and is expected to join up with the Gunners squad for pre-season training soon.

He has won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup, and the League Cup three times.

