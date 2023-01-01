Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Arsenal move 7 points clear after Brighton win

Sports

Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with an entertaining 4-2 victory at Brighton.

This result, allied to Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Everton, extends Arsenal’s advantage heading in to 2023.

The visitors were cruising at 3-0 thanks goals by Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah before Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back.

Gabriel Martinelli settled any nerves with Arsenal’s fourth before Evan Ferguson added Brighton’s second with his first league goal.

Mitoma had a second goal chalked off to deny the home fans a grandstand finish as Arsenal held on for a deserved three points.

The Gunners are back in action against Newcastle United on Tuesday, buoyed by an increasingly formidable-looking lead over champions City with both sides having played 16 games.

