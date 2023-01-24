Search
Emmanuel Offor
Arsenal hook Poland defender Jakub Kiwior

Premier League leaders Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland defender Jakub Kiwior from Serie A club Spezia in a deal worth £20m.

The Gunners confirmed Kiwior’s signing in a statement released on their website on Monday.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a four-and-a-half deal with the option of a further year at the Emirates Stadium, becomes Arsenal’s second signing this January after the arrival of Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £27m.

The statement read: “Jakub Kiwior has joined us from Spezia Calcio on a long-term contract.

“The 22-year-old Polish international defender, who made 43 appearances during his time with the Italian side, was part of the national team squad at the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Jakub spent his youth career at Polish club GKS Tychy and then in Belgium with Anderlecht before moving to Slovakian side FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova as an 18-year-old.

“After spending a season there, Jakub moved to MSK Zilina where he made 46 appearances during his two seasons with the Slovakian club.

“His strong performances resulted in the left-sided central defender moving to Spezia in August 2021, where he had become a regular in the Serie A club’s starting line-up. During his time in Italy, Jakub made his full international debut and has now made nine appearances for Poland.”

