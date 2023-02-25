Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Arsenal edge Leicester to move five points clear

Sports

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was enough to help Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Leicester City.

The Brazilian struck in the first minute of the second half, latching on to a deft pass from Leandro Trossard to roll his shot past Danny Ward.

Trossard had a fine first-half goal disallowed after Arsenal’s Ben White held Ward in the build-up.

Arsenal lead Manchester City by five points before they face Bournemouth in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Leicester remain 14th after consecutive defeats.

Latest

Uncategorized

Prevent What You Are Performing! How-to Change Behaviors That Hurt Your Romantic Relations

0
Each of us strive for close, loving, lasting connections...
News

#NigeriaDecides: Anger in Yenagoa over absence of electoral materials

0
Tempers flared in Yenagoa on Saturday as angry youths...
Politics

#NigeriaDecides: Obi defeats Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Villa

0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on...
Politics

Buhari violates electoral act, displays ballot in public

0
President Muhammadu Buhari after casting his vote at his...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Uncategorized

Prevent What You Are Performing! How-to Change Behaviors That Hurt Your Romantic Relations

0
Each of us strive for close, loving, lasting connections...
News

#NigeriaDecides: Anger in Yenagoa over absence of electoral materials

0
Tempers flared in Yenagoa on Saturday as angry youths...
Politics

#NigeriaDecides: Obi defeats Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Villa

0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on...
Politics

Buhari violates electoral act, displays ballot in public

0
President Muhammadu Buhari after casting his vote at his...
News

CBN announces tenure limit for Bank MDs

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Prevent What You Are Performing! How-to Change Behaviors That Hurt Your Romantic Relations

Emmanuel Offor -
Each of us strive for close, loving, lasting connections â however for people, anxiety will get in the manner. Based on everything you've experienced...
Read more

#NigeriaDecides: Anger in Yenagoa over absence of electoral materials

Emmanuel Offor -
Tempers flared in Yenagoa on Saturday as angry youths protest the non-availability of electoral materials at various polling units in the Bayelsa State capital. Sources...
Read more

#NigeriaDecides: Obi defeats Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Villa

Emmanuel Offor -
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The polling...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: