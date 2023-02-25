Arsenal edge Leicester to move five points clear

Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was enough to help Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Leicester City.

The Brazilian struck in the first minute of the second half, latching on to a deft pass from Leandro Trossard to roll his shot past Danny Ward.

Trossard had a fine first-half goal disallowed after Arsenal’s Ben White held Ward in the build-up.

Arsenal lead Manchester City by five points before they face Bournemouth in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Leicester remain 14th after consecutive defeats.

