Arsenal ease past Everton to extend Premier League lead

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they thrashed struggling Everton 4-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Sean Dyche’s side, who remain in the relegation places, frustrated Arsenal until five minutes before half-time, when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s pass played in Bukayo Saka for a thumping finish.

The contest was effectively over in first-half stoppage time when Saka robbed the dawdling Idrissa Gueye to play in Gabriel Martinelli. The flag went up for offside after he drove past Jordan Pickford but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Everton had no answers and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wrapped up their third successive league victory when he side-footed home Leandro Trossard’s cross after 71 minutes.

Martinelli added his second and the Gunners’ fourth from Eddie Nketiah’s cross ten minutes from time.

