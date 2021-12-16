Arsenal beat West Ham to move into top four

Arsenal beat London rivals West Ham United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night to move into the top four for the first time this season.

Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners in front three minutes after the break, slotting home a threaded through ball from strike partner Alexander Lacazette.

Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second yellow, after fouling Lacazette in the 69th minute, but the France striker saw his penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

There was to be no late drama as substitute Emile Smith Rowe made sure of the victory late on, driving into the bottom right corner after a fine break three minutes from time.

