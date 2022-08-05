Arsenal beat Palace 2-0 in Premier League opener

Arsenal got their campaign off to the perfect start as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in an entertaining 2022-23 Premier League curtain-raiser at Selhurst Park Friday night.

Arteta’s Gunners maintained their impressive pre-season form with an energetic performance that was rewarded when Gabriel Martinelli nodded in a 20th-minute opener from new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko’s headed assist.

It took Palace most of the first half to adapt to the visitors’ tempo, but once they did Odsonne Edouard forced Aaron Ramsdale into a save after Joachim Andersen’s header found him in the six-yard box.

Ebere Eze should have got the home side level early in the second half after he was beautifully picked out by Wilfred Zaha, but his tame shot was comfortably saved by Ramsdale.

Buoyed by a vibrant home crowd, the Eagles poured forward in search of a leveller but it was Arsenal who found the net again, Marc Guehi bizarrely heading Bukayo Saka’s fierce cross into his own goal late on.

