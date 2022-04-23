Arsenal 3-1 United: Gunners boost top 4 hopes

Arsenal stepped up their claims for a place in the Premier League’s top four with a vital 3-1 win over Manchester United Saturday.

The Gunners came into the game on an upswing after ending a run of three successive defeats with victory at Chelsea, while United were attempting to bounce back from a humiliating 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

But the visitors paid the price for shambolic defending and a missed penalty by Bruno Fernandes that undermined an enterprising attacking display.

Nuno Tavares put Arsenal in front after only three minutes following errors from Raphael Varane and Alex Telles, the defender turning in a simple finish after David de Gea saved Bukayo Saka’s shot.

Saka added the second from the penalty spot on 32 minutes after he was fouled by Telles.

United never relented going forward, and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo deservedly pulled a goal back before the break.

It set the scene for a United siege, only for Fernandes to waste their big chance by carelessly rolling a second-half spot-kick against the post after Tavares handled.

Arsenal made them pay when Granit Xhaka sealed the win by lashing home the Gunners’ third from 25 yards with 20 minutes remaining.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are now fourth with 60 points – three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham who play at Brentford later today.

