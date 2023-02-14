Army opens portal for 2023 recruitment

Applications are currently being received for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) of the Nigerian Army.

The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. Only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be considered.

How to apply:

(1) Go online and visit NA webpage at: recruitment.army.mil.ng and choose DSSC option from the page.

(2) You will be redirected to the page where you can read the qualification criteria for the ongoing DSSC courses.

