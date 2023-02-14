Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Army opens portal for 2023 recruitment

News

Applications are currently being received for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) of the Nigerian Army.

The DSSC is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. Only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be considered.

How to apply:

(1) Go online and visit NA webpage at: recruitment.army.mil.ng and choose DSSC option from the page.

(2) You will be redirected to the page where you can read the qualification criteria for the ongoing DSSC courses.

Latest

Politics

Soludo says ‘meeting Buhari on Nnamdi Kanu’s release’

0
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he has...
News

Old Naira Notes no longer legal tender – Emefiele

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there is...
Politics

Buhari signs NIHOTOUR bill into law

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Establishment Bill of...
News

Gov Ikpeazu warns against proposed coronation of Emir of Aba

0
The Abia State Government has frowned at the proposed...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Soludo says ‘meeting Buhari on Nnamdi Kanu’s release’

0
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he has...
News

Old Naira Notes no longer legal tender – Emefiele

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there is...
Politics

Buhari signs NIHOTOUR bill into law

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Establishment Bill of...
News

Gov Ikpeazu warns against proposed coronation of Emir of Aba

0
The Abia State Government has frowned at the proposed...
News

Police arrest Abuja pastor wielding AK-47 rifle

0
The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Pastor...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Soludo says ‘meeting Buhari on Nnamdi Kanu’s release’

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said he has booked an appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari, and waiting for an appointment to facilitate the...
Read more

Old Naira Notes no longer legal tender – Emefiele

Emmanuel Offor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there is no going back on the February 10, 2023 deadline for the swapping of the old...
Read more

Buhari signs NIHOTOUR bill into law

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Establishment Bill of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, into law. This is contained in a statement...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: