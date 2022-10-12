Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Army nabs another soldier aiding terrorists [Video]

The Nigerian Army has arrested another member of its personnel collaborating with terrorists.

The soldier has been identified as Iorliam Emmanuel, reportedly in his 30s and hails from Benue State.

Emmanuel is a member of the 156 Task Force Battalion (Operation Hadin Kai) in Mainok town.

Mainok, 60km from the capital Maiduguri, is the headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Emmanuel was caught with ammunition, concealed in a bag and clothing tied around his waist.

A trending video shows colleagues exposing the bullets the suspect stuffed inside and underneath his uniform.

He is expected to face court martial for sneaking military supplies to terror gangs.

See video showing Iorliam Emmanuel below…

