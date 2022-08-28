Army dismisses 2 soldiers for murder of Yobe Cleric

The Nigerian Army has dismissed two soldiers over the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami Gashua, in Yobe State.

The dismissed soldiers include Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon.

The acting commander officer in charge of 241 Reece battalion, Nguru, Yobe State, Lt Col. Ibrahim Osabo, said a joint board of inquiry set up in collaboration with the police had found them guilty.

He said the two soldiers were dismissed on a two-count charge of failure to perform duties and conduct prejudice to service discipline.

Lt Col Osabo added that the dismissed soldiers will be handed over to the police in Damaturu for prosecution in court of law.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmed Lawan strongly condemned the murder in separate statements.

