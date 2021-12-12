Army clears air on abduction of passengers along Maiduguri-Damaturu road

The Nigerian Army has debunked a rumored abduction of travelers on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway on December 11.

In a statement by Col. Ado Isa, Deputy Director Public Relations 7 Division/Joint Task Force (Northeast) of Operation Hadin Kai, on Saturday, the Army said the rumor was baseless.

Reports had emerged at the weekend that some travelers were kidnapped by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

“The attention of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has been drawn to a series of unsubstantiated reports making the rounds on social media on December 11,” the statement partly read.

“Some newspapers also published the purported abduction of Maiduguri-bound travelers by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Mainok and Borgozo in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno.

“The rumor is false and misleading and had the intention to smear the glaring good efforts and achievements of OPHK.

“The fact is that members of the terrorist group emerged through the Dole/Bari villages in some vehicles with the intent to mount snap roadblocks to cause havoc and apprehension in the hearts of villagers and commuters,” he said.

He added that troops on mobile patrol within the general area foiled the attempt without any delay, adding that there was no abduction of any commuter on Saturday.

Col. Isa reiterated the task force’s commitment to ensure safety along the busy road and make it safer for travelers.

