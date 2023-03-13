Armed Robbers operate with POS in Ibadan

Armed robbers on Saturday morning invaded Eleshin at Olomo community in Apete, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State and operated with Point-of-Sale device.

Investigation revealed that the robbers stormed the area around 1am and used the POS device to transfer money from the unsuspecting victims.

It was further learnt that the ugly incident had thrown the entire community into panic as residents are living in palpable fear.

One of the residents, who did not want his name in print, said, “The armed robbers got to the area in the midnight around 1am. They operated freely. They came with POS and transferred some amount of money, which cannot be specified at the moment, from one of their victims’ accounts. They also transferred an undisclosed amount of money from his wife’s account and left.

“They also went away with two phones, iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max,” the source added.

The case was said to have been reported at the Apete Divisional Police Command.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...