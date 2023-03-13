Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Armed Robbers operate with POS in Ibadan

News

Armed robbers on Saturday morning invaded Eleshin at Olomo community in Apete, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State and operated with Point-of-Sale device.

Investigation revealed that the robbers stormed the area around 1am and used the POS device to transfer money from the unsuspecting victims.

It was further learnt that the ugly incident had thrown the entire community into panic as residents are living in palpable fear.

One of the residents, who did not want his name in print, said, “The armed robbers got to the area in the midnight around 1am. They operated freely. They came with POS and transferred some amount of money, which cannot be specified at the moment, from one of their victims’ accounts. They also transferred an undisclosed amount of money from his wife’s account and left.

“They also went away with two phones, iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max,” the source added.

The case was said to have been reported at the Apete Divisional Police Command.

Latest

Celebrity

Oscar nominee Tems hammered for rude ‘view-blocking’ outfit

0
Oscar nominated singer Tems is in the news for,...
Politics

He’s an alcoholic – Atiku camp blasts Wike

0
A spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar has chided Rivers State...
Politics

Tinubu moves to form Govt of National Unity, pacify S/East with Senate Presidency

0
Ahead of Monday meeting with the National Assembly members-elect...
News

Guber Elections: SERAP slams FG over threat to shut down broadcast stations

0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has tackled...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Oscar nominee Tems hammered for rude ‘view-blocking’ outfit

0
Oscar nominated singer Tems is in the news for,...
Politics

He’s an alcoholic – Atiku camp blasts Wike

0
A spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar has chided Rivers State...
Politics

Tinubu moves to form Govt of National Unity, pacify S/East with Senate Presidency

0
Ahead of Monday meeting with the National Assembly members-elect...
News

Guber Elections: SERAP slams FG over threat to shut down broadcast stations

0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has tackled...
Politics

Why our ICT director was redeployed before 2023 Elections – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has justified the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Oscar nominee Tems hammered for rude ‘view-blocking’ outfit

Emmanuel Offor -
Oscar nominated singer Tems is in the news for, well, not the right reasons this time. The sultry songstress apparently subscribed to the 'go big...
Read more

He’s an alcoholic – Atiku camp blasts Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
A spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar has chided Rivers State Governor Nysesom Wike for abandoning his official duty on Monday morning to drink alcohol. Wike who...
Read more

Tinubu moves to form Govt of National Unity, pacify S/East with Senate Presidency

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of Monday meeting with the National Assembly members-elect slated at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has moved to...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: