Armed man shot dead at FBI Office

An armed man clad in body armour was killed after he tried to “breach” an FBI building in Ohio, officials say.

The suspect fled the scene in Cincinnati and was shot by police after an hours-long standoff in a country side.

Law enforcement officials told US media they are examining whether the man – whom outlets named as Ricky Shiffer, 42 – had any ties to far-right groups, BBC writes.

The head of the FBI said violence and threats against the agency “should be deeply concerning to all Americans”.

Police have not formally identified the suspect killed in Ohio on Thursday, and did not comment on his motive during news briefings.

Unnamed law enforcement officials told US media the suspect may have been present at the Capitol building in Washington on the day of last year’s riot by Trump supporters, although he was not charged with any crimes in connection to the disorder.

The Ohio incident comes as US officials warn of increased threats against law enforcement after the FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Police said the suspect tried unsuccessfully to breach a visitor security screening area at the FBI office in Cincinnati at around 09:15 (13:15 GMT).

He fled the area, but was spotted about 20 minutes later by a police officer, Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Dennis told a news conference.

A chase ensued until the suspect stopped and exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing into a cornfield.

After an hours-long standoff, he raised a weapon towards officers and was killed by police around 15:00 local time, said Mr Dennis. No police were injured in the shootout.

