Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni apologises for using BRT Lane

Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni has apologized to the Lagos State Government for driving on the dedicated lane for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Rufai had in a tweet on his official handle, complained that a police officer pointed a gun at him for using the BRT lane.

Consequently, the State Government had vowed to take disciplinary actions against the TV presenter for violating the Lagos traffic rule.

Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had in a statement via his Twitter handle, described the broadcast journalist as a lawbreaker, saying he (Rufai) had already admitted his offence to the police.

Rufai’s action had generated several reactions on social media.

While some blamed the broadcaster for breaking the law, others were of the opinions that the move to prosecute him was political.

However, speaking during a morning show on Wednesday, Rufai apologized to friends, family and colleagues over the incident, saying he does not know it all.

He said, “As many of you know, I have been in the news for a few days for the wrong reasons. This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues here on Arise News Channel.

“I would, therefore, like to apologize to all parties over what transpired during the incident with the police when I was stopped for driving on a bus lane.

“I cannot and dare not lay claims to know it all”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...