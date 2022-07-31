Aribo pleased with maiden Southampton goal

Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo couldn’t contain his excitement after scoring his first goal for Southampton in Saturday’s defeat to Villarreal at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Nigerian international scored a brilliant solo goal in the 64-minute to put the scoreline at 1-1.

Receiving the ball midway inside his own half, he surged into opposition territory, jinked inside and then back outside to wriggle away from two, before turning Pau Torres inside out and finishing majestically into Reina’s top corner from 10 yards.

Aribo’ hopes to maintain the scoring form going into the new season.

“I was laughing with the boys inside. I said I didn’t even know where I pulled that chop on the right foot out from, but it was a really good feeling to score at home and hopefully I can take that into games to come and help the boys this season,” Aribo told the club’s official website.

“It’s really important [to have scored] and hopefully I can take that momentum into the games to come.”

