Aribo makes Scottish Premiership team of the Season

Rangers Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo has been included in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership Team of the Season.

The list was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Aribo is one of five Rangers players who were included with four players from league champions Celtics making the cut.

The silky midfielder is placed in a three-man midfield in the Team of the Season that is in a 4-3-3 formation.

And commenting on Aribo’s performance for the season, whoscored.com wrote: “The third of five Rangers representatives, Joe Aribo was again superb for the Gers despite finishing 2021/22 second.

“The Nigeria international had a direct hand in 13 goals for Rangers, scoring eight times, while his five assists came from 61 key passes, that the fourth best in the division. 48 successful dribbles was the joint-fourth best as Aribo ended the campaign with a rating of 7.23.”

He has the chance to become a European champion, as Rangers will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

The final is scheduled for Wednesday, 18 May, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville.

