Aribo makes Europa League team of the week

Nigeria’s Joe Aribo has been included in the Europa League Team of the Week, following his impressive performance in Rangers’ impressive home win against Sporting Braga.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

The Scottish champions defeated Braga 3-1 after extra-time with Aribo providing the assists for two of Rangers’ goals.

He is one of four Rangers players who were included in the list which also has four West Ham players.

The Super Eagles midfielder provided the assist for Rangers’ first goal before setting up the third goal.

He has now bagged 10 assists in all competitions this season.

The Gers will be hoping for Aribo’s bets form when they face high-flying RB Leipzig in the semi-finals.

