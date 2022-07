Ariana Grande believes God is too busy being God of the universe to be worried about anyone’s sexual orientation.

The singer posted a note via her Instagram stories, sharing her thoughts on the matter.

Using the vastness of the universe as a reference point, Grande noted that there are too many galaxies for God to be worried if someone is gay.

“All these galaxies and you think god is worrying about whether or not someone is gay,” she wrote.

