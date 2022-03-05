Ari Lennox Speaks About Upcomign Project: “3 More Songs and then Issa Wrap”

Ari Lennox is putting the finishing touches on her album and she’s so excited about it.

The singer took to her Twitter to let fans know that she is almost done with compiling the singles for her much-anticipated album.

“So proud of my future sophomore album,” she wrote, adding, “Still seeking 3 more songs and then issa wrap ❤️.”

And about when the project will out there in the world, she said: “It will be here this year.”

And fans are glad.

See her post:

So proud of my future sophomore album. Still seeking 3 more songs and then issa wrap ❤️ It will be here this year. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) March 4, 2022

