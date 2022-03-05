Saturday, March 5, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Ari Lennox Speaks About Upcomign Project: “3 More Songs and then Issa Wrap”

Ari Lennox is putting the finishing touches on her album and she’s so excited about it.

The singer took to her Twitter to let fans know that she is almost done with compiling the singles for her much-anticipated album.

“So proud of my future sophomore album,” she wrote, adding, “Still seeking 3 more songs and then issa wrap ❤️.”

And about when the project will out there in the world, she said: “It will be here this year.”

And fans are glad.

See her post:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: