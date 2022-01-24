Ari Lennox Says She Wants her Label to Drop Her Because She Wants to ‘Be Free’

Ari Lennox doesn’t want to have anything to do with her record label anymore.

The singer took to her Twitter to explain that she’s “done and tired,” adding that she wants to “be free.” She further added that her disastrous South African interview was the “icing on the cake.”

“I will continue to sing about dick when I want,” Lennox wrote. “And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning.”

Lennox then called out those who complained online about her experiences, writing that they “wouldn’t last a day as a signed artist.” Lennox is currently signed to Interscope and Dreamville.

I want to be dropped from the labels. I’m done and tired. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 23, 2022

I will continue to sing about dick when I want! And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 23, 2022

