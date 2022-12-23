Ari Lennox Says Her ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Tour Could Be Her Last

Ari Lennox has suggested that she might be taking a step back from the limelight.

The singer shared this in a tweet in which she said that her upcoming tour will be her last.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” Lennox wrote on Twitter. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!”

She further added that there will not be a European leg of the age/sex/location tour “due to reasons out of my control.”

This comes three months after she released her sophomore studio album age/sex/location.

Age Sex Location will be my last tour ❤️ I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! 😘 Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays 🙏🏾See you soon Vegas! — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 22, 2022

