Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Ari Lennox Says Her ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Tour Could Be Her Last

Lifestyle

Ari Lennox has suggested that she might be taking a step back from the limelight.

The singer shared this in a tweet in which she said that her upcoming tour will be her last.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” Lennox wrote on Twitter. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!”

She further added that there will not be a European leg of the age/sex/location tour “due to reasons out of my control.”

This comes three months after she released her sophomore studio album age/sex/location.

See her post:

Latest

News

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

0
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained...
Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
Politics

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

0
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained...
Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
Politics

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...
News

AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina loses mum

0
Eunice Adesina, the mother of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the...
ADANNE
ADANNE
spot_imgspot_img

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

Emmanuel Offor -
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained “undue access” to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for...
Read more

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Offor -
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday, campaigned at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State...
Read more

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start campaigning for his preferred presidential candidate in January. Since losing out in the presidential primary of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: