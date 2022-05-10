Ari Fletcher Breaks Silence After People Slammed Her for Allegedly Bringing Son to Club

Ari Fletcher has spoken up after people accused her of bringing her four-year-old son to a club.

The influencer faced major backlash, and some people took things up a notch by launching a petition demanding that authorities should give her ex Herbo the full custody of the young boy.

Now Fletcher has taken to her Instagram to clap back at those who are questioning her parenting.

“They said, ‘You had that baby in that club.’ OK. Whatever y’all say, boo. Sign that petition. Do what you need to do,” she said. “How you gonna start a petition to give my baby to somebody who ain’t even ask [for him]? Y’all crazy. Whoever made that petition, I wish nothing but greatness for you.”

She tried to clarify why her child was at the club, telling haters that “if you ever thought in your life I gave a fuck, I’m here to let you know, I do not.”

“Who would even let a 4-year-old in the club,” she asked in a later IG Live. “Come on now. Stop. Cause if I would offer you $20,000 to rent your crib out, you would let me do it. No questions asked. And I would have [children] in your crib and you would do nothing. It’s private, no one can come in. And it’s not the fucking club. Stop being weird. That’s not tasteful. In the end, don’t say you saw somebody twerking in front of they kid.”

She then wondered, “What has your mother done in front of you? … It’s almost 24,000 people on this Live, I’m pretty sure your mother has done way worse than a fucking one-two twerk in front of you.”

She added she was “at home laughing” about the whole controversy.

