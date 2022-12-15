Argentina will overcome France to win World Cup – Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has predicted that Argentina will overcome France to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Defending champions France will take on two-time winners Argentina in Sunday’s showpiece final.

France are seeking to become the first team to retain the trophy in 60 years, having beaten Morocco 2-0 in the last four.

Argentina had booked their place on Tuesday, thanks to a 3-0 win over Croatia.

And Ferdinand believes Lionel Messi could be the difference in the final.

“I think the stars are aligning for Lionel Messi.

“We saw him reach 1,000 [competitive] games during this tournament.

“When the question is asked – who is the best, Maradona or Messi, and people say Messi has not won a World Cup. This could be his moment,” Ferdinand said on BBC One.

