Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Apryl Jones Confirms Romance with Taye Diggs in New Post

It looks like Apryl Jones has confirmed her budding romance with Taye Diggs after months of speculation.

The Love and Hip-hop Star and mother of two posted a photo of the duo in a warm embrace while on the red carpet.

Jones and Diggs sparked romance rumours week ago after the two of them began to make dance videos together with Taye being the instructor.

The hilarious clips which made their way online had folks speculating that it was more than friendship going on there.

Well Apryl Jones has lent credence to the rumour with her latest Instagram post captioning it,

“I laugh my ass off with you! You’re so f’ing dope.”

