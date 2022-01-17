‘Approach Nigerian elections like you did with BBNaija’ – Reno Omokri tells Nigerian youths

Reno Omokri has called on Nigerian youths to approach the 2023 elections like they did with the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan told the youths to form teams and spend their money to campaign for their preferred candidates as the nation approaches another election cycle.

He also advised them to ensure they vote on election day, no matter how long it takes to wait in line.

According to him, rigging is only possible “when there is low voter turn out”.

He further stressed that “rigging is all but impossible” when there is high voter turn out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...