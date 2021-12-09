Apple’s Augmented Reality Headset Could Succeed iPhones

Apple may be making its play into the web 3.0 with the Augmented Reality (AR) glasses as speculations around this continue to rise.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, it is believed that Apple’s augmented-reality headset will be revealed next year and could become the company’s next big product.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook has talked about augmented reality for years and seems to value it more than virtual reality, once saying;

“Unlike virtual reality which closes the world out, AR allows individuals to be present in the world but hopefully allows an improvement on what’s happening presently”

With an all-world team of developers and top-tier technology, Apple could be a company to keep an eye out for in the augmented-reality world as Web 3.0 continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

