Apple unveils smart wedding rings

Tech giant, Apple, is is said to have been engaged in the development of smart rings just like they have done with the Apple Smart Watches that help an iPhone user to perform among others, things he can do with his phone.

It is understood that the introduction of these smart rings is intended to reduce lies in relationships since it will be able to record the travel or movement trajectory of a person and upon request reveal details of that movement any day.

Although a little bulkier than a wedding or engagement ring tends to be, it looks like the Apple Ring should be able to fit on one finger without becoming a burden.

And yeah, it’s gonna make for a heck of a lot more faithfulness in relationships.

