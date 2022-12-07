Apple rolls out self-repair service in UK

Apple is rolling out its self-repair service to the UK and seven other European countries on Tuesday.

iPhone 12 and 13 users, and some Macbook owners, will be able to fix their own devices by buying parts and tools and watching online tutorials.

But the tech giant warned that if the repair goes wrong, any existing warranty will no longer be valid.

Apple launched the service in the US in November 2021 following pressure from campaigners.

Members of the “right to repair” movement had been frustrated by the tight control Apple exercised over the process, which they said hurt independent shops and made fixing faults more expensive for users.

The US service has, however, faced criticism for being too difficult for the average consumer to manage. Technology journalist Brian Chen described his own attempt at repairing an iPhone 12 as a disaster in the New York Times.

“I destroyed my iPhone screen in a split second with an irreversible error,” he wrote in his article.

Repair options include replacing batteries, screens and phone casings.

