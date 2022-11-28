Apple launches $7 billion bid for Man United

Footie ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently sat down for an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, did not pull any punches when he took the war to the Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United who are considering selling the club to the highest bidder in a move many have labeled as “damage control.”

While the club’s sale has been widely discussed in recent days, Apple has thrown its hat in the ring with a 5.8 billion pound ($7 billion) bid for the English club.

This staggering sum exceeds TL 130 billion and if Apple grabs the jackpot, it will renovate Old Trafford, the Red Devils’ home stadium known as the “Theatre of Dreams.”

U.S. technology giant Apple has reportedly entered the race to acquire Manchester United after the Red Devils confirmed the sensational rumors that the biggest football club in the world is in fact up for sale in a statement released earlier this week.

Immediately following the announcement, the Daily Star reported that Apple, the biggest tech company in the world, may be interested in purchasing the team for an astounding 5.8 billion pounds.

The California-based technology firm has never previously expressed interest in investing in a sports club, but it is speculated that the commercial opportunities offered by United may be the primary factor in Apple’s decision.

In early 2022, a consortium led by Todd Boehly gushed out 4.25 billion pounds to acquire Chelsea from Roman Abramovich and if Apple acquires Man U, it will be the most costly purchase for a football club in history.

One of the biggest issues anyone buying United will face is the club’s iconic stadium, Old Trafford.

It is said that the stadium is in need of renovation in order to compete with the biggest clubs around the world but it appears that the development of the stadium will cost around 1.5 billion pounds.

United moved to the “Theatre of Dreams” in 1910 and the last time the stadium underwent renovation was between 2005-2006 when 8,000 seats were added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the high-profile candidates interested in having his name written in Old Trafford books.

Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla who recently purchased Twitter, joked on the social media platform last summer that he would buy Manchester United, and his post received over 800,000 likes.

Notorious mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has also previously expressed interest in taking over the club.

