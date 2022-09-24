Appeal Court rejects Oyetola’s request to move Tribunal to Abuja

The Appeal Court in Abuja has rejected Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola’s request to relocate the sitting of the Tribunal to Abuja.

The Chief Registrar Court of Appeal, Bangari Umar in a letter titled: RE: PETITION NO, EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022, ADEGBOYEGA ISIAKA OYETOLA & ANOR V. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & 2 ORS on Friday rejected the proposal of Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress’s candidate in the July 16 governorship election.

According to the note, Oyetola on August 23, wrote to the President of the Court, Justice M.B Dongban Mensem of Appeal on the subject matter.

The Court of Appeal noted that after due consultation on, and consideration of Oyetola’s request, the President of the Court was unable to accede to the proposal as the Security Agencies in the State have assured the Court of their co-operation and support in enhancing the security of the Tribunal and its sittings.

The letter read: “Kindly refer to your letter to the Hon. President of the Court of Appeal, dated 23rd August, 2022 on the above subject matter.

“I am directed by the Honourable President, Hon. Justice M.B Dongban Mensem to inform you that after due consultation on, and consideration of your request to move the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal currently sitting in Osogbo to Abuja, the Hon. President is unable to accede to your request as the Security Agencies in the State have assured the Court of their co-operation and support in enhancing the security of the Tribunal and its sittings.”

