Appeal Court President loses another son

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has lost another son.

Her second son, Prince Paeke Shapnaan Dongban, 38, died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday, DailyTrust writes.

The deceased, who studied Mathematics at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, was an official of the Federal Ministry of Transport in Lagos.

His death occurred 11 years after the passing of the first son of the jurist, Kwapda’as Rangna’an Samson Dongban.

Her first son was killed by a hit and run driver in Jos, Plateau State capital, in 2011.

The judge had set up the Kwapda’as Road Safety Demand Foundation in honour of her first son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...