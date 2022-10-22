Apostle Suleman: Police withdraw DPO over death of suspect

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Edo State, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered the withdrawal of Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Auchi Division, CSP Ayodele Suleiman over the controversial death of one of the attackers of the President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The suspect was reportedly arrested alive and handed over to the police after gunmen opened fire on the convoy of the cleric on Friday evening along the Benin–Auchi Road in Edo State.

Seven persons were confirmed killed during the attack including police orderlies as well as Suleman’s aides while the cleric narrowly escaped.

In a viral video, a voice said to be that of a policeman said, “One of the kidnappers that was caught today (Friday) while the DPO, CSP Ayodele Sulaiman, led the operation along Iyewe-Auchi Road, and after a gun battle, this one (suspect) was gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds. Bush combing is ongoing.”

However, the cleric said the attack was an assassination attempt and alleged that the gunmen weren’t kidnappers.

“Lies…there weren’t kidnappers… He was caught and handed over and the police killed him immediately…Why killing him on the spot? Who is trying to cover up traces?” the preacher asked.

In a statement on Saturday, the outgoing police commissioner in the state ordered the immediate withdrawal of the DPO for debriefing.

“As part of the measures of the Command concerning the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the monstrous gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, the outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro fdc has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect,” said the statement signed by Edo police spokesman, Iwegbu Jennifer.

“Meanwhile, members of the Public are urged to remain calm and patient as no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding it.”

