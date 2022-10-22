Apostle Suleman Johnson Speaks Up On Assassination Attempt

Apostle Suleman Johnson has broken his silence on the assassination attempt on his life, which left 6 people dead.

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, had on Friday, survived an armed attack in Auchi, Edo State, where his car and those in his conyoy were riddled with bullets

In a video posted on his church’s TV social media pages and on his personal Instagram page, Suleman said he knew those behind the attack but won’t be mentioning them.

He said, “I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. They opened fire on my car. My wife and my kids were there. The escort car with police, they killed the policemen. They killed the other people in the escort car, the bus, that were with us. They killed seven people.

“People who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names, so they can come out and deny it but I won’t do that. The truth of the matter is, you can’t kill me, my life is in the hand of God, I’m a man of God.”

