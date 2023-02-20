Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Apostle Suleman declares for Peter Obi

Apostle Johnson of Omega Fire Ministries has vowed to vote for the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during Saturday’s election.

Suleman spoke while delivering a sermon on Sunday in his church in Auchi, Edo State.

He disclosed that all members of his family and associate pastors are Obidient.

Suleman cautioned Nigerians against voting for candidates linked to insecurity, tribalism, and bigotry in the country.

According to Suleman: “Don’t plan your political life around someone who is ungrateful; he will retire you.

“In Omega Fire Ministries, God has blessed us; no matter the economy of the forest, a lion cannot eat grass; use this anger to vote against this wickedness.

“My wife, myself, and children we’re fully Obidients; we’re not those who make noise on social media, we work in the background, and we are fully in support, if you like vote insecurity, tribalism, bigotry or ethnicity.”

