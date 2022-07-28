Apostle Johnson Suleman Responds to Allegations of Numerous Mistresses in Nollywood

Apostle Johnson Suleman has responded to allegations of adultery and having numerous mistresses in Nollywood.

The clergyman and President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, addressed this during a church service.

Recall that popular Instagram blogger, gistlover, had done a piece on the cleric and indicted several Nollywood actresses of carrying on extramarital affairs with him, some of whom have addressed these claims.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 27, Suleman said,

“I have been busy with this crusade but I heard that they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolic. Diabolic kee you there. You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves.

“I’m being accused of knowing some people. These are people who come to my church. Should I deny my children because of what is being written. The list is not long enough. Make it 200.

“I am the one who will disappear that blog. You attack politicians, you attack celebrities and you came for me. You have entered my trap.

“If you are brave, reveal your identity. You can’t be hiding. Reveal your identity, drop your address and let’s pay you a visit.”

