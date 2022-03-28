Apongbon Eviction: ‘No going back’ – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday told traders with stores located around Apongbon bridge that there is no going back on the eviction order issued to them by the government.

Governor Sanwo-Olu during an on-the-spot assessment of the bridge said the traders need to vacate the location so that extensive clearing can be done and the bridge needs to be repaired.

“We have issued a seven-day notice to all illegal occupants under the bridge. The destruction of the bridge by the fire is very extreme and unfortunate. This is a clear testimony of how public assets should not be used.

“I want to reiterate that the notice is still on. So, Wednesday is the deadline for anybody that has anything around the bridge. We are going to now start extensive clearing of the place. It is after this that structural engineers will commence work.

“It is unfortunate. The traders refused to take care of public assets. Everything happening under the bridge is totally unacceptable. Between the last two years and now, we have had eight fire incidents around our various bridges,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged traders and citizens to ensure their daily activities do not cause damage to government facilities. He added that traders also need to make use of proper markets to sell.

The governor also assured them that plans will be put in place to rehabilitate the traders.

“I will work with the special adviser CBD and local government chairmen and see how we can bring forward representatives from the market and see how we can relocate them.

“We will do everything to ensure that normalcy is restored as soon as possible,” the governor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...