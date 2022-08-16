APC’s Uba Sani clears air on bill seeking to rename Kaduna ‘Zazzau’ State

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani, has described reports trending on social media that he and Senator Abdu Kwari sponsored a bill to rename Kaduna as Zazzau State, as a tissue of lies beyond human imagination.

A trending media report had indicated that the two senators, who are from Kaduna State, had sponsored a bill to rename Kaduna as Zazzau State.

While debunking the report, Senator Uba Sani, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said it was fake, outrageous and patently false.

According to him, the said fake news was the handiwork of mischief makers who wanted to destabilize Kaduna State.

He wondered how mischievous elements could allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent.

According to him, “how can people go to the extent of planning to destabilize their own State and worsen the insecurity situation because Senator Uba Sani has gained the full support of the people and is the man to beat in the 2023 governorship elections in Kaduna State.”

He added that it was equally clear that the Senate is on break.

“Requests for the creation of States are normally tabled before the Committee for Constitutional Review. The story is, therefore, the handiwork of agents of destabilization and must be investigated by security agencies,” he further stated.

