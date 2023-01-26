Search
Emmanuel Offor
APC’s failures making things difficult for Tinubu – Shehu Sani

Politics

Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that the failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress administration is making things difficult for Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

The former lawmaker’s statement was contained in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Sani also claimed that Tinubu is faced with what he described as the “complicated, contradictory and uncomfortable” task of defending the poor performances of his party, the APC while at the same time pledging to be different.

He wrote, “The most complicated, contradictory and uncomfortable position of the Presidential candidate of the ruling party is that of having to defend the failures of the ruling party and at the same time pledging to be different.”

