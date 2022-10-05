APC women rally in Imo [Photos]

The women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday held a rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The APC women in the South-East also endorsed the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as well as other candidates of the party at all levels.

The rally took place at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri.

Some of those present at the event include the wife of Imo State Governor, Chioma Uzodimma; and APC National Woman Leader, Betta Edu.

See photos from the event below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...