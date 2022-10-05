Wednesday, October 5, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

APC women rally in Imo [Photos]

The women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday held a rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The APC women in the South-East also endorsed the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as well as other candidates of the party at all levels.

The rally took place at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri.

Some of those present at the event include the wife of Imo State Governor, Chioma Uzodimma; and APC National Woman Leader, Betta Edu.

See photos from the event below…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: